Bowman students build ‘Crispin’-inspired castles

Body

BAKERSVILLE – Bowman Middle School eighth-graders in Cindy Ollis’ English class recently built castles inspired by their reading of the book “Crispin,” a children’s novel set in the 1300s.

Under Ollis’ guidance, the students used various household materials and art supplies to create castles in multiple shapes, styles, colors and themes that are on display at the school’s main entrance.

Some designs are typical castles taken directly from imagery inspired by the book, while others are more intricate and less “Crispin”-inspired, such as one with a Harry Potter theme and another based on Elves.

“The book is about a boy called ‘Asta’s son’ who is the son of a Lord, but he doesn’t know it,” said Isaiah Waycaster, Bowman eighth-grader. “I really liked the book. Some of the castles are based on the story, but some are just castles in general.”

Eighth-grader Ariel Watson said it took about a week to complete her castle, and Sage Wentzell’s castle was one of the few taken to the Toe River Arts Gallery to be displayed during the Arts in Education showcase.