Blue Ridge Regional Hospital hosting community tele-forum

Body

Note: To ensure all area residents to have important local information about the coronavirus health emergency, the Mitchell News-Journal has lifted its paywall and is providing unlimited access to virus-related articles on our website. We need your support to continue this important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscriber today at www.mitchellnews.com or by calling 828-765-7169.

SPRUCE PINE – To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our community and practice social distancing according to the latest CDC guidance, a Blue Ridge Regional Hospital Community Forum will take place from 5-6 p.m. Friday, April 3, via telephone.

People can join Blue Ridge Regional Hospital CEO/CNO Dr. Tonia Hale and Chief Medical Officer Mission Health and HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division Dr. William R. Hathaway using a toll-free number and access code. Hale will provide an update on the hospital’s coronavirus preparations, as well as her vision for the future.

Time will be available for your questions.

Dial 877-228-2184 to join the forum. When prompted, enter access code 19449.

Submit questions ahead of time at BRRS.Info@hcahealthcare.com.