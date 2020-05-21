Blue Ridge Partnership for Children gets $10,000 grant

Body

The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children has been awarded a $10,000 grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina’s Emergency and Disaster Response Fund. This substantial award provided local childcare staff financial stipends in recognition and appreciation for all they are doing for our community. People who work in healthcare, emergency response, law enforcement, grocery stores, and other essential services rely on quality, safe childcare for their children while at work.

“The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children appreciates the responsiveness and partnership of The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, allowing us to recognize the important role our childcare providers play during this pandemic,” said Ruthie Styles, community development manager for Blue Ridge Partnership for Children. “We salute all the childcare centers in our community and offer our heartfelt appreciation to the directors, teachers and staff doing such a wonderful job during this time.”

The quick turnaround from request to receipt of this grant award allowed the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children to get the stipends to the childcare providers before other support began.

Some of the feedback the Partnership has received from the childcare providers who received the stipends include: “We put it toward rent”; “Getting the check made me feel valued and supported as a child care provider”; and, “I have a daughter and her being home means grocery bills go up, so extra money right now truly has been a blessing.”