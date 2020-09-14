Bakersville man faces aggravated assault charge in connection to hit and run of protester

Body

JOHNSON CITY — A Mitchell County man has turned himself in to Johnson City Police after being identified as the suspect in the hit and run of a Black Lives Matter protester in Johnson City on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Jared Benjamin Lafer, 27, of Rockdale Road in Bakersville, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault after surrendering to authorities at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday, Sept. 14.

Lafer was released on a $20,000 bond and is set to be arraigned in the Washington County General Sessions on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m.

Just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 12, Johnson City Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near the West State of Franklin crosswalk, adjacent to Spring Street.

Cellphone video from the scene, which quickly made its way around social media, shows at least two demonstrators in a crosswalk being struck by a white SUV. After hitting the victims, the SUV is seen speeding out of frame.

One victim can be seen still on the ground as the vehicle speeds off. The demonstrator who was injured was taken to Johnson City Medical Center with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Johnson City Police Captain Kevin Peters announced after the incident that a white Ford Expedition with North Carolina tags had been identified as a vehicle of interest. The JCPD used witness videos and accounts, traffic camera footage and footage from cameras from surrounding businesses to identify Lafer as a person of interest.

The assault sparked another wave of protests in Johnson City on Sunday, Sept. 13. Several dozen protestors from a Johnson City-based Black Lives Matter group called New Panther Initiative marched through Johnson City, with several stopping for some time at the intersection where the incident occurred.

Details from Lafer’s arraignment will be added to this developing story once available.