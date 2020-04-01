APRIL 1, 2020: Cancellations, postponements and other COVID-19-related information

Body

Kindergarten registration for Mitchell County Schools is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

All Mitchell County government offices are closed to foot traffic. All county offices will still be open by appointment and phone call to all who need assistance. All essential services will continue to operate – the sheriff’s department, 911 and sanitation. Call and make an appointment to do business with the sheriff’s office, the board of elections or the register of deeds. Call 828-688-2139 with questions or for more information.

Mayland Small Business Center classes are postponed.

AMY Regional Library has suspended all library programs until further notice.

The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children has postponed Child Fest at Mitchell High School.

Penland School of Craft has closed its campus.

AMY Wellness Foundation has postponed its April 8 grant writing workshop.

No. 3 Grill in Spruce Pine is offering free delivery for orders in Spruce Pine and Bakersville. Call 828-520-1475 for more information.

Shepherd’s Staff is allowing clients to utilize a “drive-up” procedure when picking up supplemental food boxes. Call 828-765-5385 for more information.

The Mitchell Senior Center has suspended all activities until further notice.

Southern Ridge Café is offering a curbside pickup and free deliveries for local business inside Bakersville town limits and to Spruce Pine if there are more than five orders. Delivery hours are 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. unless otherwise established beforehand. Call 828-537-2023 for more information.

DTs is offering curbside service. Call 828-766-8008 to place an order.

Emerald Ridge will tentatively open Friday, April 10.

Do you have questions about coronavirus, and you don't know who to ask? Do you wonder about the test? Do you have questions about what you can do to keep your family safe? Send your questions to mitchellhd@toeriverhealth.org.

Tips to help local businesses: Shop online or via phone. While some stores already have online shopping, others will help customers order via phone or FaceTime. Buy gift cards to use at a later date to support businesses now, even if you don't currently need anything. Order takeout or delivery and tip the same amount as you would dining in.

The Town of Spruce Pine is requesting customers to use the drive-in window, dropbox or pay online at townofsprucepine.com. The online payment option is highlighted in red on the page.

The Tropical Grill is offering curbside takeout service. Place an order by calling 828-765-0909.

The opening of The Switzerland Café and been postponed until further notice.

The Mitchell High School Performing Arts presentation of "Chicago: High School Edition" scheduled for early April has been postponed.

Home Remedies classes are canceled until further notice.

The National Forests Service in North Carolina has closed all campgrounds, including all concessionaire-operated campgrounds and day-use areas associated with those campgrounds. Campgrounds will be closed until at least May 15, at which point the decision will be re-evaluated.

If delivering things to at-risk people, help them stay safe and healthy by following specific guidelines:

• Do not enter their home.

• Stay at least six feet away from them.

• Do not go to their home if you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or cough/sneeze in your bent elbow.

• Do not touch them.

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Email the Mitchell County Health Department at mitchellhd@toeriverhealth.org with questions or for more information.

The annual Fire on the Mountain Blacksmith Festival has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26.

Ingles Markets in North Carolina are changing the hours of operation in response to the threat of COVID-19. Ingles will be open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m., and the first hour of shopping, from 7-8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, is dedicated to senior citizen shoppers, first responders and those with compromised immune systems.

The Mitchell County Historical Society's online journal for the COVID-19 pandemic is now active at mitchellnchistory.org/the-corona-times. Send anything you would like included or linked to the journal. The Society is trying to create a "living history" document of the pandemic and the response to it in Mitchell County. It will be updated at least daily with facts, figures, and links.

The Mitchell County 911 Center uses a protocol system to question callers to assure sending the correct response, giving the best instructions for the situations and preparing the responders for the situation. While facing the current conditions with Covid-19, questions will be added to all callers that will be getting a response from emergency service personnel to ensure safety to everyone from the caller to the first person on the scene.

All Special Olympics Programs through May 31 are canceled.

Spruce Pine First Baptist Church will be closed for in church events and services until further notice due to the Covid-19 mandates. Services may be viewed on Wednesdays and Sundays on Facebook, and the services will be available Monday mornings at spfbc1.blogspot.com.

All United Community Bank branches have shifted to a drive-through and appointment-only service model. In-branch services such as loan closings, access to safe deposit boxes, and wire transfers will be available via a scheduled in-person appointment and customers are encouraged to call their local branch to schedule a convenient time during regular business hours.

Reports circulating on Facebook claiming WIC recipients must use all of their eWIC benefits by the end of the month and will then receive a new card with three-months’ worth of benefits are not correct.

Burleson Plumbing & Heating is offering curbside pickup and addressing essential calls only. Call 828-765-4042 to put in an order.

Peoples Furniture in downtown Spruce Pine is open for business but closed to the public for in-store shopping. Call 828-765-5557 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday or email laura@peoples-furniture.com for more information. Peoples is still delivering, but not doing in-home services or hauling off old merchandise. Curbside pickup is available at the store.

The District Attorney's Office in Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties will remain open with staff members standing by to assist members of the public. In light of limited access to public buildings in some counties and directives from state and federal officials, District Attorney Seth Banks is encouraging those in need of assistance to call or email. Many matters may be handled over the phone or online. Office contact information is Avery County District Attorney's Office, 828-737-6710; Madison County, 828-649-2240; Mitchell County, 828 688-5110; Watauga County, 828-268-6610; and Yancey County, 828-678-5720. Email address is DA24.Inquiries@nccourts.org. Individuals can request dismissals and reductions of certain traffic violations online from the District Attorney's Office through the Electronic Compliance and Dismissal system at www.nccourts.gov/services. Call or email the District Attorney's Office for more information about using the online system.

Due to the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no gathering at any specific place for The Way of the Cross devotion.

Due to COVID-19, Griffith’s General Store is offering curbside and call-in service to anyone who is sick or would not like to come into the store. The store will remain open to the public. Employees ask if you are sick or feeling sick to notify them and stay in your vehicle. Call the store at 828-688-2369 for more information.

Casting for Hope is postponing its Casting for Hope fly fishing competition scheduled for April 3-5 in Mitchell County. It has been rescheduled for the weekend of Oct. 16-18.

The Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce office is closed to the public.

The National Park Service has closed all facilities and restrooms to the public, which includes the Chamber Visitor Center at the Minerals Museum.

Edward Jones in Spruce Pine is not currently having meetings at its office. Call 828-765-7179 or email thomas.perkins@edwardjones.com with questions or for more information.

The employees of Miller Insurance are working remotely with full capability. Call 828-765-1711 and someone will be available to assist. A dropbox has been installed for payments made at the office, and payments may also be made online at www.miller-insurance-group.com.