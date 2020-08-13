Mitchell's Jill Pittman earns first college offer

Body

LEDGER — Mitchell High School’s Jill Pittman has her first offer to play college basketball after graduation courtesy of Division III Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA.

Pittman, who will be a senior next season, was a key part of a Mitchell team that finished this past season 22-6 overall including an 8-2 mark in Western Highlands Conference play.

Pittman and the Mountaineers also won four state playoff games and marched to the 1A West Regional Final where the team was edged by Murphy.

As a junior, Pittman appeared in all of the team’s 28 games and chipped in 8.6 points per game, which was good for fourth on the team. She also pulled down 2.6 rebounds per game and had 1.5 steals per game.

Pittman’s best game of her junior season came on Feb. 21 against rival Mountain Heritage when she poured in 21 points and shot 64 percent from the floor.

Pittman transferred to Mitchell from Avery High. She appeared in two varsity games as a freshman for the Vikings in 2017-18.

In her first season with the Mountaineers during her sophomore year, Pittman appeared in 27 games and averaged six points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Mountaineers head coach Zack McCartha has often praised Pittman’s high energy, hustle and commitment to playing both ends of the court.