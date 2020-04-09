Jared Pittman named Morehead-Cain Scholar

Body

GREEN MOUNTAIN – Mitchell High School senior Jared Pittman has been chosen to receive the Morehead-Cain Scholarship to attend the University of North Carolina.

Pittman is one of 67 Morehead-Cain Scholars overall, one of 35 from North Carolina and the lone recipient from Mitchell County.

Pittman said he plans to major in biology with the intent of becoming a pediatric orthopedist.

“That’s been my goal for quite a few years,” he said. “Having been a patient myself, that’s what got me interested in it. Seeing what an impact that kind of profession has on people’s lives is incredible.”

While attending Mitchell High School, Pittman was accepted into the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics’ Online Program, received the school’s endorsement for the Morehead-Cain Scholarship Program, was local district winner and regional finalist in the 2019 American Legion Constitutional Oration Contest and placed third in the 2017 HOSA Clinical Nursing State Competition. Pittman also has a myriad of non-academic achievements on his resume, including being a “Volunteen” at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital and multiple other volunteer credits, served as president and vice president of HOSA, president of his junior class, president of the Spanish National Honor Society and member of the Key Club.

Pittman is the son of Lori Bennett and stepson of Rodney Bennett, and the son of Jack Pittman.

The Morehead-Cain Scholarship covers all expenses for four years of undergraduate study at UNC as well as a program of summer enrichment experiences designed to support students in learning and growing. Over four summers, Morehead-Cain scholars will complete an outdoor leadership course, commit to public service in the United States or abroad, research sites around the world and gain experience in private enterprise.

The Morehead-Cain Scholarship is the home of the first merit scholarship program in the United States and was established in 1945. Pittman was also a semifinalist for NC State University’s Park Scholarship.

Mitchell High School has the distinction this year of having a Morehead-Cain Scholar, and Cadee Warren, a Roan Scholar who will attend ETSU.

“We have great students at Mitchell High School who have great aspirations,” said Mark Woody, principal at Mitchell High School. “This graduating class is one of our larger classes to graduate in the last couple of years. We have competitive students in the class who came to high school very goal-oriented. These two students, in particular, were very selective in the rigor of courses they selected. They have participated in honors and AP courses. Regardless of the size of our school, the size of the minds and hearts of these two students is where it starts for us as educators. They have worked vigorously to achieve all these accomplishments. They selected classes offered at Mitchell High School, Mayland Community College and the North Carolina School of Science and Math. Mitchell High School is extremely proud of these two for going above and beyond to reach their dreams.”