10 Mountaineers earn All-WHC honors

LEDGER — Mitchell High School’s basketball teams made a significant mark on the Western Highlands All-Conference list with six girls and four boys making the cut.

From the Mitchell girls’ team, Paige Johnson, Chandra Jenkins, Marley Cloer, Savannah Banks, Reagan Sparks and Jill Pittman were named to the All-Conference squad while Jeremy Sparks, Tim Hollifield, Caius Arrington and Ty Pitman earned the honor for the boys’ team.

Mitchell’s six selections for its girls’ team is a conference-high, beating out Mountain Heritage which had five selections.

In addition to the All-Conference honors, Johnson was named Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Pittman earned a nod for Defensive Player of the Year and girls’ head coach Zack McCartha was tabbed as Coach of the Year.

The Mitchell boys finish second in the conference in All-Conference selections behind only Mountain Heritage which had five.

In addition to his All-Conference selection, Arrington was named Western Highlands Conference Player of the Year.

The Mitchell girls’ team finished 16-1 and played in the Western Regional Final and the boys’ team went 10-6 and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs.