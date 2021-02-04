Local students earn way to ETSU fall 2020 dean’s list

Body

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University on Thursday, Jan. 28 released its fall 2020 dean’s list and Mitchell County is well-represented.

To receive a place on the list, undergraduate students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of coursework while maintaining a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale. Additionally, students must not have any grades below a B-minus.

From Bakersville, Blair Brown, Krista Buchanan and Megan Duncan earned their way onto the list. Summer Wilson of Green Mountain also made the cut.

Representing Spruce Pine on the dean’s list are Caroline Atkins, James Biddix, Taylor Cook, Emma Duncan, Dylan Forbes, McKenzie Franklin, Dylan Ledford, Michaela Slagle, Zebulon Virnelson, Cadee Warren and Rebecca Wise.