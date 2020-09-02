AMY library branches available by appointment only amid pandemic

Body

All libraries in the AMY Regional Library System are now operating under appointment only protocol until further notice.

The libraries moved into the new phase of precautions on Monday, Aug. 24 and announced the news in a post on the AMY Regional website.

“We have evidence that supports appointments will help our libraries operate efficiently and keep our environments clean and sanitized before and after patrons,” the post read. “We thank you for your patience as we try our best to keep staff and patrons safe, which is the priority during COVID-19.”

Anyone wishing to make an appointment at their local library can do so by calling the library location of their choice.

Libraries are operating at a 10-person capacity and face coverings are required inside each branch.

Patrons can schedule 30-minute appointments. After 30 minutes, the patron will be asked to leave so staff can clean all areas.

Time slots are available on a first come, first served basis.

The AMY libraries also continue to offer curbside pickup. Patrons can place holds online at amyregionallibrary.org or by calling a local branch.

Patrons can also call the branch when they arrive to have staff bring items out to the car.

Aside from the new appointment protocol, local libraries look drastically different inside, too.

Armchairs, couches and other upholstered furniture is no longer available for public use. Toys, games, children’s computers and children’s seating areas have been removed or blocked for public use.

Each branch within the AMY system has also adopted and implemented its own specific guidelines during the pandemic but all branches are following the latest and most effective hygiene practices and infection control measures.

All materials returned to the library are quarantined for 72 hours before they are checked in. No AMY branches are exchanging money or charging fines during this time.

The library is also not accepting book donations during the pandemic and the AMY bookmobile is not currently running but there are plans for its future.

AMY libraries are also offering an outreach van to deliver books to homes. For more information, call Jamie McCabe at 682-4476 or email amybookmobile@gmail.com.

The Spruce Pine Library can be reached at 765-4673 and the Mitchell County Library number is 688-2511.