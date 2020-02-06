Body

Glenda Jones Hinkle, 69, of Marion, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Marion following several months of declining health. Glenda was born Aug. 3, 1950, in Bakersville, to the late Fred H. Jones and Jewell Webb Jones.

She worked in several of the manufacturing plants in Marion over the years and more recently provided home health care to elderly people in the community. Her life was devoted to her four daughters, who will always remember her love for them and who were so positively influenced by her strong-willed, independent nature. Always ready to go, Glenda stayed busy at all times and particularly loved going to the beach. She truly enjoyed attending worship services at Greenlee Baptist Church. Her husband, Jerald Hinkle, and a grandson, Zachary Hoover, preceded her in death.

Surviving are her daughters, Sandy Hoover (Gary), of Micaville, Tammy Boyd (Eddie), of Marion, Kim Elliott (Jeff), of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Holly Biddix (Scott), of Bakersville; two sisters, Rhonda Johnson, of Denver, Colorado, and Peggy Waycaster, of Morganton; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A service of remembrance and celebration of her life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Greenlee Baptist Church with the Rev. Jonathan Tipper officiating. A private family inurnment will take place later at Tipton Hill Cemetery in Mitchell County.

Memorials may be made to the “You’re Special” fund of CarePartners Hospice McDowell, 575 Airport Road, Marion, NC 28752. Special thanks from the family go out to all the caregivers of Hospice and Autumn Care for the loving care extended to Glenda over the course of her failing health.

Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com.

