COLUMN: So much to do, so little time

This coming weekend is shaping up to be one for the record books in Mitchell County.

With so much going on, it will be difficult for many to find the time to attend everything he or she may want to.

The Spruce Pine Potters Market is Saturday and Sunday. At the same time on Saturday is the Antique Fest in downtown Spruce Pine and the Artisan League of Little Switzerland’s Fall Arts and Crafts Market at Geneva Hall is Friday and Saturday. The Toe River Arts Council is having an estate auction Saturday as well and downtown business Uptown Funk is having a grand re-opening to mark the expansion of its upstairs Christmas store.

If arts and antiques aren’t one’s cup of tea, there is Freedom Baptist Church’s Fall Festival and BBQ fundraiser at 10 a.m. Saturday and Grassy Creek Baptist Church is hosting Karen Peck & New River at 6 p.m. Saturday.

There is also The Wall That Heals traveling Vietnam Memorial in Burnsville Thursday through Sunday.

It is likely one of the busier weekends in Mitchell County and we should all indulge in these and the many other unique things Mitchell County offers.

