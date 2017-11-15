COLUMN: Get to know Joe

While parking to attend a Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce open house at Speckled Dog Pottery, I inadvertently put about 40 percent of my dad’s pickup truck into the creek along Sandy Branch Road. As a man was leaving the open house, he asked if I needed help. I told him the incredibly gracious folks who lived across the street were currently gathering chains and 4x4s to rescue the vehicle. He stood there until it was out anyway.

As I arrived at this year’s North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival to fulfill my volunteer duties, I saw that same man directing traffic in the parking lot. It was 90-plus degrees that day and his two-hour obligation had been met two hours prior. I was assigned to the parking lot with him and when I left after my two hours elapsed, he was still there.

When my in-laws came to visit shortly after we moved to Spruce Pine they stayed at an area resort. When my wife and I went to visit them, they spoke of a very nice man they met after they arrived and how much they liked him. The man in all these scenarios was Joe Glenn.

All these situations reveal a great deal about Joe’s character. So, one can imagine how completely shocked I was when he chose me as the recipient of the President’s Award at the Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner.

It is the nature of my job to meet and get to know a lot of people, and I have done and will continue to do just that. But Joe was someone I met early on and someone I have held in the highest regard since.

Receiving the award is an honor and something I will always remember. It is easy to dislike newspaper editors for something they have done, haven’t done or simply for something they may do in the future. It doesn’t help that I routinely express my unwavering loyalty to my Kentucky Wildcats, either. I mention this because Joe said many kind things about me prior to presenting the award, which again speaks highly of his character.

Receiving the President’s Award is an incredible honor, but being selected to receive it by someone like Joe Glenn is even more of a privilege.

Brandon Roberts is editor and publisher of the News-Journal. He can be reached by email at editor@mitchellnews.com, by calling 828-765-7169 or at the News-Journal office at 261 Locust St. in Spruce Pine.