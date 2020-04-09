Mitchell County Health Partnership receives grant

Body

BAKERSVILLE – The Mitchell County Health Partnership has received a grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina for the project titled “COVID-19 Community Response.”

Grant funds will be used primarily to support food pantries in the county.

Six Mitchell County food pantry sites – Bakersville Baptist Church, Shepherd’s Staff, Tipton Hill United Methodist Church, Cry of the Child, Ava Maria and Neighbors Feeding Neighbors – will be able to purchase additional food to help meet the demand created by the COVID-19 crisis. This project will also provide protective gear for volunteer food pantry workers.

Because getting accurate information to the public is crucial to the defeat of COVID-19, this project will also assist county agencies in their publicity efforts.