Pitman makes it official

LEDGER – Mitchell senior Noah Pitman may have suited up for the final time as a Mountaineer, but as of Monday, May 18, his days of playing football will continue.

Pitman, a standout quarterback, officially signed to play football for the Mars Hill University Lions this past Monday at Memorial Stadium in front of family, teammates and coaches.

Pitman joins Tyler McKinney (Gardner-Webb) and Lathan Adkinson (Emory & Henry) on the list of other Mitchell seniors that have signed to play college football. Senior Kade Hoilman, who also played football for Mitchell, received a track & field scholarship from Milligan College and senior Destiny Hart signed to play women’s soccer at Sweet Briar College in Virginia.

