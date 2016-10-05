Editorial: Take a minute to tell us how we are doing

This past week the News-Journal, along with our several of our sister publications, launched a readership survey to give our readers a chance to tell us how we are doing.

Subscribers received an email about the survey and so far we have had many respondents. We also urge non-subscribers to take the survey, which can be accessed at www.mitchellnews.com and only takes a few minutes.

We don’t always know what our readers are thinking and oftentimes a little bit of feedback can go a long way to ensuring the News-Journal and its readers are on the same page.

Newspaper industry experts recommend readership surveys at least once every other year. Why? Because readers’ habits and preferences often change and it is our duty to stay in tune with their current thinking. Surveys also allow newspapers to collect reliable data that can help guide the direction of the paper.

Data from a readership survey also helps assess readers’ attitudes toward our content and whether it is useful, valuable or meaningful to our readers.

Having in-depth knowledge about our audience helps us feel confident in our decision-making.

Again, please take a few minutes to complete our readership survey. For our readers who do not use the internet, the entire survey will be printed in the Oct. 12 edition of the News-Journal and can be completed and mailed to or dropped off at our office.

We know many people look forward to reading the News-Journal. You hear from us every week, please take some time to let us hear from you.